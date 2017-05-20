Pippa Middleton was camera-ready at her wedding ceremony in Englefield; Gallery

Pippa Middleton married hedge fund manager James Matthews Saturday in an elegant lace gown with a high neck and cut out in the back.

The sister to the Duchess of Cambridge kept her much-anticipated dress under wraps until the moment she stepped out of a classic Jaguar convertible wearing a white lace ball gown custom-made by Giles Deacon.

The dress was designed with a high neckline and a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped space in the back.

Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over a layered organza, tulle underskirt. The look was accented with a tiara and a custom veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones.

Deacon. whose creations have been worn Scarlett Johansson, Victoria Beckham and other celebrities, says Saturday it was “a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion.”

