Pippa Middleton was camera-ready at her wedding ceremony in Englefield; Gallery

Pippa Middleton married hedge fund manager James Matthews Saturday in an elegant lace gown with a high neck and cut out in the back.
The sister to the
Duchess of Cambridge kept her much-anticipated dress under wraps until the moment she stepped out of a classic Jaguar convertible wearing a white lace ball gown custom-made by Giles Deacon.
The dress was designed with a high neckline and a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped space in the back.
Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over a layered organza, tulle underskirt. The look was accented with a tiara and a custom veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones.
Deacon. whose creations have been worn
Scarlett Johansson, Victoria Beckham and other celebrities, says Saturday it was “a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion.”
Michael Middleton, left, stands with his daughter Pippa Middleton, as they arrive for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, walks with the flower boys and girls, including Prince George, second right, and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding ceremony at St Mark’s church in Englefield, Berkshire, Britain, 20 May 2017.
Pippa Middleton, right, is escorted by her father Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Michael Middleton, left, stands with his daughter Pippa, as they arrive for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Britain’s Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry (R) attend the wedding ceremony of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s church in Englefield, Berkshire, Britain, 20 May 2017.
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, right, gestures as she walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, right, walks with the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Pippa Middleton, background right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, leads the bridesmaids and pageboys, including her son Prince George, centre and daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Pippa Middleton, second right and James Matthews walk, after their wedding ceremony, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017.
With files from the Associated Press.
