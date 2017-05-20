Saskatchewan Rush looking to finish off Colorado Mammoth in NLL West Final

The Saskatchewan Rush lead the Colorado Mammoth 1-0 in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) West Division Final but it’s not just the Mammoth who are in must-win territory heading into Game 2. Despite having the upper hand in the best-of-three series, the Rush would prefer to avoid having to play a winner-take-all mini-game to determine who advances to the Champion’s Cup Final.

“You lose that game and then you get to the ten-minute game and it’s a complete crap shoot,” head coach Derek Keenan said. “We’ve been in them a couple times and gone both ways on it so we want to get it done in 60 minutes.”

Adam Jones led the Rush with six goals and nine points in an 18-9 victory in Game 1. After taking some time to adjust to a new system in Saskatchewan this season, the former Mammoth star appears to be finding his groove when it matters most.

“I think a lot of people were kinda waiting for a game like that from Adam Jones. He’s done it to all of us in the past,” Rush defender Ryan Dilks said. “Since junior he’s come out in big moments. That’s what goal scorers do. It was good to see and hopefully he can carry that into tomorrow night.”

The Rush have two big advantages heading into Game 2. Home floor is one — Saskatchewan is 8-1 at SaskTel Centre this season — and the second is experience. The Mammoth have never advanced this far under the current playoff format while the Rush have played in the West Final in each of the past three seasons.

Game 2 is set for May 20 at 7:30 p.m. If the Mammoth win, the decisive mini-game will take place immediately afterward, determining who will represent the west division in the Champion’s Cup Final.