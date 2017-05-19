Canada
May 19, 2017 9:51 pm
Updated: May 19, 2017 10:11 pm

Technical problem impacting Global TV is resolved

By Staff Global News
A technical problem was affecting all Global TV channels on Friday evening but was resolved at about 8 p.m. MT.

 

More to come…

