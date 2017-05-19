Lakeshore East GO service disrupted after man fatally struck by VIA Rail train

GO Transit riders were faced with a service disruption late Friday evening after a 23-year-old man was fatally struck by a VIA Rail train in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police reported the incident at Scarborough’s Rouge Hill station at around 9:30 p.m., with Metrolinx confirming it shortly after.

At 10 p.m., officials said the victim died of their injuries and was pronounced on scene.

Service disruptions of up to three hours were expected on the Lakeshore East GO line as officials investigated the circumstances of the incident.



Story continues below UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Rouge Hill Go Station

-23 year old male victim

-Incident appears to be accidental

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 20, 2017

According to the GO Transit website, trains were running normally between Union Station to Guildwood GO and between Pickering to Oshawa GO stations. Buses were operating in the affected area between Guildwood and Pickering GO stations.

Commuters were also encouraged to use the TTC from Union Station to reach their destinations, by showing GO tickets or PRESTO cards at staffed entrances.