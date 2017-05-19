Global TV stations available once again following outage

UPDATE: 6:52 p.m. PT — Global TV programming has been restored across Canada following a failure in the fibre link between Global master control and Shaw master control.

The fibre link has been fixed.

Global TV viewers are seeing black screens as Shaw has reported an outage.

A statement released by Shaw Support on Friday afternoon said that “we are currently experiencing a black screen on Global TV channels. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The reason for the outage is a failure in the fibre link between Global master control and Shaw master control, said Gerry Belec, director of technology and operations and station operations at Global News.

It has affected all Global stations on Shaw Cable, Shaw Direct, the Global Go app and Shaw TV. They will remain unavailable until the fibre is fixed.

“Technicians have been dispatched and we hope to resolve this ASAP,” Belec said.

The Shaw Help account was inundated with requests from viewers wondering what happened to Global programming on Friday.