Hundreds come out for Winnipeg Night Market

WINNIPEG — Hundreds lined up at the Red River Exhibition Park for the Winnipeg Night Market on Friday.

The event saw artisans, businesses and entertainers set up in a farmer’s market-style collection of vendors.

“I mean, you go to the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market and it’s so popular, it would be great to have more of them I think,” Blaine Johnson said in front of her booth.

“This an opportunity for individuals to shop local and help support their community as well as being supported by their community,” the event’s Facebook page said.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. and will remain open until midnight. The event will have the same hours on Saturday.