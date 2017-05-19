Artisans
May 19, 2017 9:26 pm

Hundreds come out for Winnipeg Night Market

By Online Producer  Global News

Hundreds were out Friday night at the Winnipeg Night Market.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Hundreds lined up at the Red River Exhibition Park for the Winnipeg Night Market on Friday.

The event saw artisans, businesses and entertainers set up in a farmer’s market-style collection of vendors.

Before the doors opened at the Winnipeg Night Market, hundreds were lined up waiting to get in.

Jordan Pearn / Global News

“I mean, you go to the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market and it’s so popular, it would be great to have more of them I think,” Blaine Johnson said in front of her booth.

“This an opportunity for individuals to shop local and help support their community as well as being supported by their community,” the event’s Facebook page said.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. and will remain open until midnight. The event will have the same hours on Saturday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Artisans
Farmers Market
Local
MARKET
night market
Red River Exhibition
St. Norbert Farmer’s Market

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News