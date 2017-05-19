‘They are not forgotten’: walk planned for missing north Okanagan women

A walk is planned for Saturday to draw attention to the disappearances of three north Okanagan women last year.

Caitlin Potts has been missing since February 2016; Ashley Simpson vanished in April and Deanna Wertz went missing in July.

“We had three women who have all gone missing within the Splatsin First Nation area,” said walk organizer Jody Leon.

“We have no answers for the women and we want to raise awareness that they are not forgotten, that they are loved.”

READ MORE: Missing Enderby woman didn’t leave Okanagan before she died: police

Walk organizers aim to have participants split up and cover the entire distance between Yankee Flats Road, where both Simpson and Wertz lived, and Orchard Park Mall, where Potts was captured on surveillance video around the time she went missing.

Leon hopes that holding the walk at locations were the women were last seen will bring more public attention to the spots where the disappearances happened, and increase public awareness of the missing persons cases.

One leg of the walk will start on Yankee Flats Road, another will begin in Vernon and a third will go from Lake Country to Orchard Park Mall. The walks will start at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.