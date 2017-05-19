Regina pro-life ‘I regret my abortion’ ad on city buses turn heads

Bus boards are designed to catch your attention but sometimes it’s what’s on them that can attract the wrong kind of attention.

A pro-life ad that says “I regret my abortion” is prominent on two Regina buses.

Some people consider this ad offensive and insensitive to women and the choices they face.

A Reddit post and blog post earlier this year highlighted that the ads don’t belong on city buses.

“Keep it to yourself… I don’t think it belongs on buses,” Irene Reid said.

But Regina pro-life disagrees.

“We know from our experience that women do regret abortions, not all women regret abortions. We are not trying to say that all women do, our message is not graphic. It’s not obscene,(and) it doesn’t use swears,” Regina Pro-Life spokesperson Lena Schuck said.

READ MORE: Controversial pro-life flag flying at Prince Albert, Sask. city hall

The content isn’t the only concern to other members of the public. Some question whether this messaging belongs on city buses at all.

“Particular on the city bus, that’s what bothers me,” Manley Waddell said.

The city said any bus board ad must follow standards set out by the Advertising Standards Council of Canada. Their contractor Rawlco Radio, cannot pick and choose advertisers.

“Rawlco cannot refuse any groups of specific faith cause or belief but they can hold those individuals up to the standards,” Nathan Luhning said.

“You won’t see anything illegal on the advertising but there are a differences of opinion.”

The campaign has been renewed to January next year.

With files from Sarah Komadina.