Crime
May 19, 2017 7:44 pm

Drugs, cash and gun seized from Truro home: police

By Reporter  Global News

Cocaine, money and a shotgun were seized during the execution of a search warrant.

Global News
A A

Police in Truro, N.S. say they’ve seized cocaine, cash and a shotgun after executing a search warrant at 187 Arthur St. Thursday.

Officers have charged Andrew Day, 30, and Hannah Malay, 21, with trafficking and possession of a non restricted firearm without a license.

The matter remains under investigation and police say additional charges could be laid.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Crime
Nova Scotia
trafficking charges
Truro Nova Scotia
Truro NS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News