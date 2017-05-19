Drugs, cash and gun seized from Truro home: police
Police in Truro, N.S. say they’ve seized cocaine, cash and a shotgun after executing a search warrant at 187 Arthur St. Thursday.
Officers have charged Andrew Day, 30, and Hannah Malay, 21, with trafficking and possession of a non restricted firearm without a license.
The matter remains under investigation and police say additional charges could be laid.
