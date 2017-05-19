David Caissie to stand trial for the first-degree murder of Carol King

It was a murder that stunned rural residents living in Herschel, Saskatchewan and had people locking their doors.

Now, nearly six years after the death of Carol King – a judge ruled that there is enough evidence for Joseph “David” Caissie to stand trial for the crime.

After eight days of arguments over the admissibility of certain statements presented by the crown, Caissie, in front of three supporters learned his fate on Friday.

He will head to trial for both first-degree murder in connection to his ex-girlfriend’s death and offering an indignity to human remains.

As the judge delivered his decision, Caissie looked up in the prisoners’ box and started to cry.

“There was a live issue that if we had been successful, could have marked the end of the this proceeding,” said Ron Piche, Caissie’s lawyer.

“Unfortunately the judge didn’t see it our way, it doesn’t mean the arguments at an end – it’s the same argument that will advance at trial.”

Caissie who will remain in custody, whispered “I’m so sorry” to his family and friends before being lead away.

He has been locked up since July 19th of last year after being arrested without incident by police.

On August 6th, 2011, King went missing without a trace and her disappearance reported to Rosetown RCMP.

Officers went to her Herschel area home at the time but were unable to find any signs of Carol or her vehicle.

On August 10th, King’s vehicle was recovered by RCMP and a little over three weeks later, her remains were discovered in a wooded area approximately six kilometres away.

“The case came down to alleged confessions by Mr. Caissie, alleged admissions so the entirety of the prelim. was really aimed at that,” said Piche.

If past interest in this case is any indication, all eyes will be on this trial when it is moved over to Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.

According to Piche, the trial is anticipated to take about six weeks and approximately 45 witnesses will testify.

Caissie is also opting to be tried by judge and jury.

“What is the evidence placed before the jury is going to be the bulk of the case here.”