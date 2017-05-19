Weekend Okanagan forecast

Friday, May 19, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

We are still on track for summer-like conditions starting Sunday.

It’s the May Long Weekend and there is sun on deck warm conditions. Although more cloud and a minimal risk of showers is expected Friday night and Saturday morning, an upper ridge strengthening through the weekend will keep above seasonal temps in the forecast for the next several days.

Great news for patio lovers but flooding concerns are possible with the warm air that will push in from south.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 20 to 28C

~ Duane/Wesla