St. Albert student charged, police investigate threat to cause ‘harm to the school’s population’

A youth has been charged with uttering threats after the RCMP were told about an online threat at William D. Cuts Junior High School in St. Albert in which someone indicated “they would cause harm to the school’s population.”

Police said officers were alerted to the threat by school staff on Friday morning. They said staff were told about the risk by students. Following an investigation, Mounties found the suspect in the school and they were arrested.

“There was not any risk to the school, student body, staff members or the general public,” the RCMP said in a news release. However, the youth was still charged with one count of uttering threats.

The RCMP declined to provide details about the threat or where it appeared online.

Police did not say if the youth is a boy or girl or if they were a student at the school.

Because the accused is a youth, they cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.