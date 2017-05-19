Calgary police ask for public’s help locating suspect in domestic assault

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is turning to the public for help locating a man wanted on warrants for a domestic assault a week ago.

Yasin Sharif Noor, 26, is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

He’s described as five feet seven inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. It’s believed he may be driving a white Hyundai Sonata sedan.

Investigators don’t believe he is a danger to the public, but say they do want to find him.

Police aren’t releasing any more details about the assault in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.