John Oakley Show – Friday May 19, 2017

Ontario considers gender-neutral birth certificates

Gender-neutral birth certificates could be issued to those who want them in Ontario as early as next year, provided the province can work out bureaucratic hurdles involving other governments. Joshua Ferguson an Ontario-born filmmaker who applied last week to have a change of sex designation on their birth certificate from male to non-binary explains.

Cost of gas plant scandal more than doubles to over $3B, hitting ratepayers

The $1.2 billion price tag revealed by the Auditor General in 2015 for the Liberal gas plant scandal is just the beginning. Now ratepayers will be on the hook for an additional $1.56 billion to pay for the replacement gas plants in Sarnia and Napanee, according to reports. Todd Smith says the cost will end up on your hydro bill

Wynne announces plans for high-speed rail from Toronto to Windsor

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced on Friday plans to build a high-speed train corridor through southern Ontario, connecting Toronto to Windsor. Project estimated at $19B; report finds opportunities for private-sector financing, construction. Railway consultant Greg Gormick suggests this announcement is just an election ploy.

