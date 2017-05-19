Mechanical issue disrupts Canada Line service causing delays
A mechanical issue is causing a Canada Line service disruption between Oakridge and Bridgeport Stations Friday afternoon.
TransLink says a shuttle train is in place between Langara and Bridgeport Stations. Customers must change trains at those stations. Trains are running between Waterfront and Langara and Bridgeport and Richmond-Brighouse. The bus bridge between Oakridge and Bridgeport also remains in place.
Expo and Millennium Lines are unaffected, and are running normally. Additional security and Transit Police are at the stations to ensure passenger safety and crowd control.
The problem originated about three hours ago, but has still not been resolved, causing many computers to take to social media to express their frustration.
Riders seeking alternative routes to SkyTrain are encouraged to consult Trip Planner online, and select “Don’t Use SkyTrain” under advanced search settings, or contact TransLink’s customer information desk (604-953-3333) for trip planning advice.
