Mechanical issue disrupts Canada Line service causing delays

A mechanical issue is causing a Canada Line service disruption between Oakridge and Bridgeport Stations Friday afternoon.

TransLink says a shuttle train is in place between Langara and Bridgeport Stations. Customers must change trains at those stations. Trains are running between Waterfront and Langara and Bridgeport and Richmond-Brighouse. The bus bridge between Oakridge and Bridgeport also remains in place.

Expo and Millennium Lines are unaffected, and are running normally. Additional security and Transit Police are at the stations to ensure passenger safety and crowd control.

The problem originated about three hours ago, but has still not been resolved, causing many computers to take to social media to express their frustration.

Canada Line trains kinda jammed due to partial service outage. Longer times between trains, too. Hope it's fixed before PM rush. pic.twitter.com/HEeqqiEipo — Richard Dettman (@rwdettman) May 19, 2017

@TransLink . This is incredibly confusing on #canadaline . All your riders confused, there is very little direction. 70 minutes+ @GlobalBC — Michelle 4102 (@michelle4102) May 19, 2017

hey friends, Canada line is gonna be disrupted for a while yet. Find alternates if you can. (No service Oakridge to Bridgeport.) — Donna Fox (@donnamatrix) May 19, 2017

Riders seeking alternative routes to SkyTrain are encouraged to consult Trip Planner online, and select “Don’t Use SkyTrain” under advanced search settings, or contact TransLink’s customer information desk (604-953-3333) for trip planning advice.