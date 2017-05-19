Consumer
May 19, 2017 2:32 pm
Updated: May 19, 2017 2:33 pm

Saskatchewan’s inflation rate accelerates in April

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan’s inflation rate accelerated in April partially due to the increase and change in scope of the provincial sales tax.

Pizzeria Gusto/Instagram
A A

An increase in the provincial sales tax, and an increase in its scope, contributed to an acceleration in Saskatchewan’s inflation rate in April.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the consumer price index rose 1.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Story continues below

READ MORE: How PST and income tax changes will affect Saskatchewan

That was up 0.8 percentage points from March.

The Saskatchewan government increased the PST from five per cent to six per cent on March 24, 2017.

The government also announced in its provincial budget that the PST would be applied on all meals and snacks bought at restaurants starting on April 1.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Budget 2017: sales tax increasing to deal with deficit

This caused the cost of food purchased in restaurants to rise 7.3 per cent from the previous year.

Alcohol and tobacco products were up 4.6 per cent, due in part to the increase in PST, along with an increase in the mark-up of alcohol and an increase in the tobacco tax.

Gas prices rose 13.4 per cent from the previous year.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Consumer Price Index
inflation
PST
Restaurant Meals
Restaurant Meals PST
Sask Inflation
Saskatchewan Consumer Price Index
Saskatchewan Inflation
Saskatchewan PST
Statistics Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News