May 19, 2017 2:24 pm

Man charged, another taken to hospital after road rage incident in Barrie: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Barrie police have charged a 54-year-old man with assault in connection with a road rage investigation.

BARRIE, Ont. – Police say a road rage incident in Barrie, Ont., has left one man with injuries and another facing an assault charge.

They allege a man felt the motorist ahead of him was driving too slowly and became irate.

When the motorist pulled into a parking lot, investigators allege the angry driver followed and rear-ended the man’s vehicle.

They say the two then engaged in a verbal dispute, which soon became physical, resulting in the motorist, a 59-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man, suffering injuries that required medical attention in hospital.

A 54-year-old Barrie man is charged with assault.

