Man charged, another taken to hospital after road rage incident in Barrie: police
A A
BARRIE, Ont. – Police say a road rage incident in Barrie, Ont., has left one man with injuries and another facing an assault charge.
They allege a man felt the motorist ahead of him was driving too slowly and became irate.
When the motorist pulled into a parking lot, investigators allege the angry driver followed and rear-ended the man’s vehicle.
They say the two then engaged in a verbal dispute, which soon became physical, resulting in the motorist, a 59-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man, suffering injuries that required medical attention in hospital.
A 54-year-old Barrie man is charged with assault.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.