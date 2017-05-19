Canada
May 19, 2017 12:54 pm

Coyotes in Calgary ‘possibly aggressive’ during denning season, warn city officials

By Online Reporter  Global News




City officials are warning Calgarians to be on alert after an increase in coyote sightings.

In a news release, the City of Calgary warned it’s currently denning season, which can make coyotes “more protective and possibly aggressive if you are in the area of their dens.”

City of Calgary parks ecologist Tanya Hope will be speaking with the media at 11 a.m. on Friday, to provide tips for reducing conflict with the creatures.

More to come…

