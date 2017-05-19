Montrealers pay $200 above the national average in gas taxes

Montrealers pay more in gasoline taxes than any other city in Canada — and more than any jurisdiction in the country except people in Newfoundland, according to a scathing report by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation issued a scathing report on what Montrealers pay in gas taxes- https://t.co/X1hsC9546G @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 19, 2017

According to the report, Montrealers pay $2.9 billion in gas taxes alone a year.

Per driver, that breaks down to almost $1,000 in taxes — about $200 more than the average Canadian, according to the federation.

“I pay like 50 bucks a week to go to school,” said Valerie Briese, a John Abbott student who commutes from Greenfield Park.

What incenses Carl Vallee, a spokesperson for the federation, is that both the federal and provincial taxes are levied on the net price of a litre of gas after four other taxes are thrown in.

The federation says officials should put the money back toward the quality of the roads.

“We should have the best roads in the country,” Vallee said.

“And I think the results speak for themselves.”