Caught on Camera: California man leads police on wild chase

An alleged tire thief led police on a wild and dangerous high-speed pursuit Thursday in southern California.

Huntington Beach police Lt. Bo Svendsbo tells CBS Los Angeles that the chase began around 4:30 p.m. after the suspect allegedly stole some tires from a store in Huntington Beach.

That kicked off a 45-minute pursuit as the suspect’s white pickup truck fled from officers. Local news helicopters captured several tense moments as the man drove the wrong way down a major interstate, struck at least two bystander vehicles, and ran multiple red lights.

“I was right in the middle of the turn, this truck comes flying by me,” Shari Boudreau, another driver who was nearly hit by the fleeing man, told NBC Los Angeles.

“He’s less than four inches away from me. I just froze. I figured right then, I was in a high-speed chase.”

The chase came to an end in Buena Park on Grand Avenue when an officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) Maneuver to send the suspect’s pickup careening into the median.

A short foot chase ensued before the man collapsed in the front yard of a nearby residence and was apprehended by officers.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name and age at this time. Lt. Svendsbo says the man suffered minor injuries during the chase and arrest, and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Several light poles were also disabled in the chase.