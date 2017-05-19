ALERT calls Lethbridge pill bust ‘one of the largest seizures of fentanyl we’ve had’

Police say 400 fentanyl pills seized from a westside apartment in Lethbridge on Wednesday is one of the biggest busts of the drug the city has seen.

Officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) executed a search warrant at the apartment after a tip from the public about suspected fentanyl trafficking. A vehicle was also searched.

In addition to the fentanyl, police said cellphones and a small amount of cash were also found.

“This is one of the largest seizures of fentanyl we’ve had in Lethbridge,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper said in a news release.

“Given the significant public safety risk this drug poses, it’s very satisfying to get this many pills off our streets.”

Two men are facing a handful of charges:

Luke Tams, 27, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, resisting arrest and breach of recognizance.

Ryan Toner, a 33-year-old man, has been charged with possession of fentanyl.

In addition, ALERT said two people were arrested after allegedly attempting to break into the apartment.

Mason Cranston, 34, has been charged with attempted break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments.

Lindsay Ito, 40, has been charged with attempted break-and-enter and breach of recognizance.