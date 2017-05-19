Nova Scotia RCMP respond to 3 ‘serious incidents,’ believe all are related

Nova Scotia RCMP responded to three serious incidents on Wednesday which they believe are related to one another.

Police say that the incidents took place in three separate communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality; Upper Hammonds Plains, Hammonds Plains and Lucasville.

The RCMP were first alerted just before 10 p.m. to the reported theft of a motor vehicle and a kidnapping from a building on Pockwock Road. When police arrived, there were no witnesses to either incident and no one wanted to co-operate with police.

A short time later, police received a call about an injured man covered in blood. Before police could arrive at the scene, the injured man was picked up by another person and taken to hospital.

Then after 11 p.m., police were called to a home invasion and reports of an unlawful confinement on Lucasville Road. The caller indicated the victims had been tied up and robbed. Police say that the suspects left the scene before police arrived. The owners of the home were located nearby but they refused to co-operate with the police investigation.

The RCMP are still investigating in an attempt to determine what happened.