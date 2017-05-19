WATCH: Black bear spotted hanging out in Vancouver tree near the PNE

There has been a rare sighting in a Vancouver neighbourhood this morning.
A black bear was spotted hanging out in a tree along East Pender Street, near Renfrew Street and the PNE.
Conservation officers are on scene and are working to bring the bear down using a tranquilizer gun. Officers told Global News the bear is a year-and-a-half old and has been abandoned by his mother.
There is no word on how long the bear has been up there.
