WATCH: Black bear spotted hanging out in Vancouver tree near the PNE

There has been a rare sighting in a Vancouver neighbourhood this morning.

A black bear was spotted hanging out in a tree along East Pender Street, near Renfrew Street and the PNE.

Conservation officers are on scene and are working to bring the bear down using a tranquilizer gun. Officers told Global News the bear is a year-and-a-half old and has been abandoned by his mother.

There is no word on how long the bear has been up there.