Bear In Tree
May 19, 2017 11:22 am

WATCH: Black bear spotted hanging out in Vancouver tree near the PNE

By Online News Producer  Global News

ABOVE: Shots from our traffic helicopter of the bear in the tree.

A A

There has been a rare sighting in a Vancouver neighbourhood this morning.

A black bear was spotted hanging out in a tree along East Pender Street, near Renfrew Street and the PNE.

Conservation officers are on scene and are working to bring the bear down using a tranquilizer gun. Officers told Global News the bear is a year-and-a-half old and has been abandoned by his mother.

There is no word on how long the bear has been up there.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear In Tree
Bear Vancouver
black bear
Vancouver
Vancouver Bear

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News