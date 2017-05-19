28 laid off from Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board

According to the local Canadian Union of Public Employees, 28 education workers at the Cape Breton – Victoria Regional School Board received layoff notices on Friday

The workers include 23 teaching assistants, two secretaries, two cleaning supervisors and one cleaner.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia privacy commissioner investigates after school webcams streamed online

“It’s not just our members and their families that are affected by these job losses. This will seriously impact the quality of education students receive,” said Mary Jessome, the President of CUPE Local 5050, in a press release on Friday. “It will also cause a loss to the community in the rural Cape Breton areas that must be preserved.”

The school board told Global News they would not issue a comment on the subject until they passed their current budget.