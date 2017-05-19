Education
May 19, 2017 10:21 am
Updated: May 19, 2017 10:28 am

28 laid off from Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Students are seen walking from school buses at a Nova Scotia school.

File/Global News
According to the local Canadian Union of Public Employees, 28 education workers at the Cape Breton – Victoria Regional School Board received layoff notices on Friday

The workers include 23 teaching assistants, two secretaries, two cleaning supervisors and one cleaner.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia privacy commissioner investigates after school webcams streamed online

“It’s not just our members and their families that are affected by these job losses. This will seriously impact the quality of education students receive,” said Mary Jessome, the President of CUPE Local 5050, in a press release on Friday. “It will also cause a loss to the community in the rural Cape Breton areas that must be preserved.”

The school board told Global News they would not issue a comment on the subject until they passed their current budget.

Cape Breton
Cape Breton School
Cape Breton School Board
Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board
CUPE
Layoff
Layoffs
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Education

