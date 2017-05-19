5 Montreal stories you must read this week: May 19

From a big birthday bash to families looking for answers after the intense flooding, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Postponed

“This has been an almost do-nothing National Assembly led by the Liberals in the last year.”

READ THE STORY: Quebec pit bull ban and police uniform bills postponed

Nowhere to go

“I had a fully furnished basement, a TV, bookshelves, and a laundry room down here.”

Sixty homes are identified as uninhabitable as Montreal seeks to rebuild after the devastating floods.

READ THE STORY: Quebec floods: Dozens of homes uninhabitable in the aftermath of flooding

Happy Birthday

Montreal is celebrating its 375th birthday.

Over the past year, the city has been hosting events to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

READ THE STORY: Montreal celebrating its 375th birthday today

Dike dispute

“Within four hours, all the water was pumped off our street.”

Flood waters have finally been pumped out of 5th Avenue North in Pierrefonds-Roxboro after a dike was installed.

READ THE STORY: Quebec floods: Roxboro residents want someone held accountable over dike dispute

Cultural inclusion

“At the same time, it’s an open identity welcoming to everyone. We are all brothers and sisters in humanity.”

In a city centered on diversity, it may have seemed contradictory to open Montreal’s birthday celebration with a religious ceremony, but Catholic leaders say the celebratory mass aimed to welcome all.

READ THE STORY: 375th anniversary mass aimed for cultural inclusion, Catholic leaders say

