‘Nashville’ Season 5: Rachel Bilson, Kaitlin Doubleday join cast

Nashville is bringing some new faces to the country music drama, following the death of leading Rayna James (Connie Britton).

Rachel Bilson, well known for playing Summer Roberts on The O.C., and Kaitlin Doubleday, who played Rhonda Lyon on Empire, will be introduced in the second half of Season 5.

While both their castings were announced in March, on the day of the mid-season finale, details about their roles were kept under tight wraps.

Bilson plays Alyssa Greene, a Silicon Valley marketing expert who is brought in to take Highway 65 to the next level.

She isn’t a country music fan, which she’s not afraid to admit because the product doesn’t matter to her. It’s all about breaking through the old models and winning through disruption. Driven and brilliant, she’ll do anything to avoid showing vulnerability in business and relationships.

For Bilson, Alyssa gave her a chance to play a unique character that she’s never really played before.

“I just thought she was a cool character,” Bilson says. “She’s a very strong woman. She comes in as an executive for Highway 65 Records to sort of help out Zach and she’s kind of a bada**. It’s a lot of different layers and a character I’ve never played before.”

“I don’t think she has the warmest welcome, but it’s a new person being thrown into the mix who’s kind of telling them what they have to do. Things that maybe, they creatively, wouldn’t want to do,” Bilson says of Alyssa, who’s ready to get bring the record sales up.

Bilson says that she thinks her character offers some “interesting twists and turns” this season.

“It’s been really great joining the cast of Nashville. I know that they’re in their fifth season and I know what that’s like, to go on a show that’s been going on for a while,” she says.

“Everyone’s been so nice and so welcoming. I feel right at home which is just really cool. It makes you feel good.”

Doubleday plays Jessie Caine, a singer/songwriter who left Nashville a few years ago under a cloud of scandal, but has returned to reclaim her career and her son that was taken away from her.

Doubleday will debut during the 100th episode on June 15, and Bilson will premiere a few episodes later.

Season 5 of Nashville returns with new episodes beginning Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on W Network.