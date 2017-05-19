Canada
One dead after crash between dump truck and car in Whitby

One person is dead following a head-on collision between a dump truck and another vehicle in Whitby Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Lakeridge Road north of Taunton Road.

Durham Regional Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the victim has not been released.

Police said Lakeridge Road is closed between Tauton Road and Winchester for the investigation.

