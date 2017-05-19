‘Live Like Alex Water Walk’ honours late London activist

Londoners will come together Friday to honour the memory of a young woman, and support a cause that was close to her heart.

The third annual Live Like Alex Water Walk is taking place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Elementary School at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton Walks for Haiti event raises $23,000 for new wells

Alex Foto, 19, died in August of 2014 after a cycling collision at Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive.

The young woman was well known for her activism, her work with World Vision and her efforts to bring clean water to people living in developing countries. During a trip to Kenya through World Vision, Alex experienced first-hand, the difficult daily trip women and children make to access clean water.

Organizers of the event say the water walk was her dream, a way to raise awareness and help those in need.

Participants will gather in teams of up to six people and carry a full jerrycan of water six kilometres together, which is the average distance someone in the developing world walks to collect water.

In the last two years, students at St. Catherine of Siena have raised around $22,000 for World Vison in Alex’s memory.

For more information, visit the World Vision website here.