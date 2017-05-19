Crime
Woman dies in hospital after being found in west-end Toronto

Toronto police investigate after a woman was found in the Dundas Street and Scarlett Road area on May 18, 2017.

Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found in the west end of the city Thursday night.

Officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and Scarlett Road just before 8 p.m. and located a woman with unspecified injuries.

Police said she was transported to hospital where she later died.

Police said evidence at the scene suggests the woman may have been struck by a vehicle.

The age and identity of the victim has not been released.

