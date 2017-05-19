Woman dies in hospital after being found in west-end Toronto
A A
Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found in the west end of the city Thursday night.
Officers responded to the area of Dundas Street and Scarlett Road just before 8 p.m. and located a woman with unspecified injuries.
Police said she was transported to hospital where she later died.
Police said evidence at the scene suggests the woman may have been struck by a vehicle.
The age and identity of the victim has not been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.