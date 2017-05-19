Premier Kathleen Wynne to make high-speed rail announcement in London

The week began in London with a debate about bus rapid transit routes in the Forest City, but it will end with an announcement on high-speed rail.

Premier Kathleen Wynne will make the announcement at 9:45 a.m. at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre alongside Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca and Deputy Premier Deb Matthews.

Wynne will announce the start of an environmental assessment according to CBC News.

It will be the second time in three years the Wynne Liberals have made a high-speed rail announcement in London. Back in 2014, then transportation minister Glen Murray said high-speed rail between Toronto and London would be up and running within 10 years.

READ MORE: Deputy Premier Deb Matthews discusses high-speed rail

Since that announcement, little has been said on the project. When Matthews, who is the MPP for London North Centre, met with London city council last month during a regular sit down with MPP’s, she appeared to back off the high-speed commitment.

“Just so we’re all clear on this. We said we would do all the homework to make the determination about whether or not that was a good idea, whether it was feasible. None of us want to build a white elephant,” she told councillors.

Friday’s announcement will coincide with the release of a report by David Collenette, a former federal minister of transportation who has served as a special adviser to the Wynne government on the high-speed file.

READ MORE: Could high-speed rail linking Portland, Seattle and Vancouver become a reality?

A report by CTV News Toronto suggested two different scenarios for the high-speed rail line are being considered.

After Wynne speaks in London she will travel to Kitchener to make a similar announcement at noon.

AM980 will have a reporter at the news conference and will broadcast it live on-air and at am980.ca