Motorcyclist seriously injured after 2-vehicle collision in Vaughan
York Regional Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Vaughan.
Police said it happened before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 7, east of Martin Grove Road.
York Paramedics told Global News one person was rushed to a trauma centre and a second person was transported to a local hospital.
An update from police later said the motorcyclist suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police closed eastbound Highway 7 between Martin Grove Road and Woodstream Boulevard for the investigation.
With files from Nick Westoll.
