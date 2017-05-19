Motorcyclist seriously injured after 2-vehicle collision in Vaughan

York Regional Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Vaughan.

Police said it happened before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 7, east of Martin Grove Road.

York Paramedics told Global News one person was rushed to a trauma centre and a second person was transported to a local hospital.

Serious crash involving motorcycle and car on Highway 7 east of Martin Grove in City_of_Vaughan — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 19, 2017

An update from police later said the motorcyclist suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police closed eastbound Highway 7 between Martin Grove Road and Woodstream Boulevard for the investigation.

With files from Nick Westoll.