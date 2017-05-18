Man convicted in random beating death of Karim Meskine expected to receive youth sentence

The 20-year-old man convicted in the random beating death of an innocent teen more than three years ago is expected to be sentenced as a youth — not as an adult, like the Crown has been pushing for.

Karim Meskine was discovered lying on the ground by a passerby on Dec. 17, 2013, near the 22nd Street SkyTrain station in New Westminster. He was beaten so severely that before he passed away, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had already been called in to investigate.

When Meskine was attacked, he was going for a job interview to help support his family. He died one day after his 19th birthday.

Last June, the man accused in Meskine’s death was found guilty of second-degree murder.

He can’t be named because he was a young offender at the time.

The judge has previously found he was “mildly intoxicated” at the time of the incident and that he “intended the natural consequence of his actions” when he beat Meskine in the head with a baseball bat.

In court today, Global News learned that the judge is likely to hand down a youth sentence based on his request for certain documents.

However, the reason for a youth sentence won’t be known until the judge rules in the case next month.

On June 29th, Justice Bowden will officially hand down his reasons as to why an adult sentence wasn't justified. @GlobalBC — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) May 19, 2017

The type of sentence the accused receives will determine the parole conditions he will be entitled to.

—With files from Rumina Daya