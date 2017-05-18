2 Edmonton outdoor pools open in time for May long weekend

With warm temperatures in the forecast this May long weekend, the City of Edmonton is opening a couple of the local outdoor pools.

Fred Broadstock and Queen Elizabeth outdoor pools will be open for the season on Saturday morning.

Fred Broadstock will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for public swim. Queen Elizabeth will be open from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. for lane swim and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for public swim.

The spray park at Queen Elizabeth is already open.

The remaining outdoor pools will open early next month. Mill Creek pool is set to open on June 1, while Oliver pool is scheduled to open on June 10.

Borden Park Outdoor Pool is closed for construction.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the high teens or low to mid-20s throughout the long weekend. A high of 22 C is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Monday is expected to reach temperatures of 24 C.

The City of Edmonton is scheduled to release further details about the summer pool season on Friday afternoon.

For a full list of hours, visit the city’s website.