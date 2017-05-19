Commentary: Happy May 2-4, eh!

Ah, the May 2-4 weekend, aka Victoria Day.

The name is as unique as the country itself.

Where else do they describe a holiday weekend by drawing a comparison to a case of beer?

The day is to mark the birth of Queen Victoria, born on May 24, 1819 at Kensington Palace in the U.K.

The long weekend is celebrated here and in Scotland on the third Monday preceding May 25.

More importantly, it also signifies the unofficial start of summer in Canada.

After a winter of cabin fever, the May long weekend often signals the time to shed a layer of clothing and rediscover the great outdoors.

Watching playoff hockey usually moves out to the backyard, patio, porch, cottage or pool deck — only to find most of us retreating from a swarm of black flies, mosquitoes, freezing rain or snow.

The Victoria Day weekend is as Canadian as back bacon, beaver tails and winter BBQs.

Have a safe one.

To the Queen!