COMMENTARY: Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar had to be suspended

A suspension was a must.

No ifs, ands, or buts.

Blue Jays centerfielder Kevin Pillar had to be disciplined for hurling a homophobic slur towards Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte during Wednesday’s game.

Pillar tweeted Thursday that he’s “completely and utterly embarrassed,” adding he feels “horrible” to have put the fans, teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position.

“By doing so I had just helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today,” he added.

Pillar also said, “This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself.”

The Blue Jays issued a statement saying they are “extremely disappointed” by the comments.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Not suspending Pillar would have been a colossal mistake.

I can’t believe that in this day and age this kind of locker room talk still exists, especially in pro sports where the cameras are always on these athletes.

Hopefully this ignites a bigger conversation and, more importantly, a greater understanding of inclusion.