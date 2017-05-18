BC Flood
May 18, 2017 7:03 pm

State of emergency issued near Merritt

Flooding  south of Merritt has prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to declare a local state of emergency for Electoral Area ‘N’, Beautiful Nicola Valley-South.

A state of emergency was issued in area ‘M’, Beautiful Nicola Valley-North, on May 7.

An evacuation order is also still in effect in area ‘J’ in Cherry Creek and on the Upper Nicola Band.

The local order allows the regional district to have more power in the flood fight to do emergency work and take flood protection measures.

The state of emergency has been ordered to last seven days unless the district decides to cancel it sooner.

 

