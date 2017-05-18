VIDEO: Killer whales hunting near Washington State put on amazing aerial show

Whale watchers in Washington State were treated to a group of killer whales chasing down their lunch on Tuesday afternoon.

Three transient killer whales, a 32-year-old mother named Sidney and her two offspring, 17-year-old Stanley and five-year-old Lucky, were captured on video pursing a large Steller Sea Lion along the north shore of San Juan Island.

The trio, much to the sea lion’s chagrin, put on quite a show for tourists that included a lot of aerial action.

According to the Western Prince Whale Watching company that posted the video, the trio was travelling along the coast when they spied the sea lion and decided to go on the hunt.

All three killer whales got in on the action but it’s the five-year-old daughter that goes all in at the end. As Western Prince said in their YouTube post, “It’s always amazing to see how young these animals are to learn the skills to survive.”

While there are a lot of dives and tails thrashing, it doesn’t appear the killer whale family ate the sea lion and after the attack, they quickly moved out of the area.

No one (except for the sea lion) was in danger while filming the video since it was shot with a long lens, which allowed the boat to maintain the proper safe distance set out by whale watching regulations.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: