Ottawa doctor charged after police allege 3 female patients sexually assaulted

OTTAWA – An Ottawa doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three female patients.

Ottawa police say they started investigating last year and some of the alleged incidents date back to 2012.

They say Walid Al Houssan, 56, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference of a female under 16, and one count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Police say the suspect worked as a family doctor at a west-end medical centre.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police.