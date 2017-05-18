John Oakley Show – Thursday May 18, 2017

Soundgarden frontman and grunge icon dies at 52

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52 Detroit’s medical examiner said Thursday that a preliminary autopsy shows the singer died by hanging. Canadian music correspondent/writer fleshes out Cornell’s history with depression and takes a look back at his music career.

READ MORE: Chris Cornell dead: Soundgarden frontman and grunge icon dies at 52

Liberals to outline national carbon tax plan

The Liberal government today released the carbon-pricing scheme it will impose on any province or territory that, by spring 2018, doesn’t have its own comparable scheme in place. Ken Green is the Fraser Institute’s senior director of energy and natural resource studies says that the federal plan is based on the ‘Alberta model’

READ MORE: It’s not a carbon tax, it’s a ‘behaviour-changing measure’: government officials

McDonald’s pulls ad that ‘exploited child bereavement’

Fast food giant withdraws a television commercial that showed boy being told of dead father’s liking for Filet-O-Fish, after a series of complaints. Elissa Freeman is a PR expert and explains why social media has so much influence corporations.

READ MORE: Stolen Ronald McDonald statue found unharmed, authorities quiet on who took it

Topics worthy of discussion

Karlene Nation, Vince Gasparro and David Wills discuss bad words.