Police release image of vehicle at fatal south Edmonton stabbing scene

Edmonton police released an image of a vehicle that captured by a surveillance camera at the scene of a homicide on April 30.

READ MORE: Man found dead in south Edmonton

Homicide detectives would like to speak with the individual or individuals that were seen in a dark-coloured Chevy HHR vehicle near 10682-61 Street on Sunday, April 30 at around 3 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was caught on camera driving to and from a home in the Pleasantview neighbourhood where the homicide happened.

Police also would like to speak with anyone else who visited the 61 Street basement suite the day of the fatal stabbing.

Someone called 911 with a weapons complaint at around 3:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene — near 106 Street and 61 Avenue — and found a man dead outside the back of the home.

The victim was identified as Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22.

A few hours later, an injured man was arrested at a hospital.

Investigators determined an altercation led to the stabbing.

READ MORE: 2nd-degree murder charge laid after fatal stabbing in south Edmonton

Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, 32, was later charged with second-degree murder. Detectives previously said they thought at least four other people were at the scene and knew either the accused or the victim, and may have information or witnessed the crime.

The incident was Edmonton’s 17th homicide of 2017.