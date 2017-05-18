Police surround elementary school in Vancouver after disturbing call

Police surrounded an elementary school in Vancouver earlier this afternoon after a man ran into the school claiming he was being chased by another man with a gun.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at Annie B. Jamieson Elementary School in South Vancouver.

Staff put the school into lockdown and called the Vancouver police.

Officers met with the man, and searched the school out of an abundance of caution.

However, no weapons were located.

Investigators say it has been determined that at no time were members of the public at risk.

The man was transported to hospital for a mental health assessment.

Vancouver School Board (VSB) said in a statement students and staff remained in their rooms while police conducted a precautionary search and they are all reported to be safe.

The lockdown was lifted at about 12:25 p.m. and the school has now returned to normal operations.

VSB says the school will be in session for the remainder of the day and extra counselling support is on the way.