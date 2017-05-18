Downtown Calgary CTrain stations to be closed over May long weekend

Calgary CTrain users moving around Calgary’s downtown over the May long weekend should be prepared to take shuttle buses instead, as all downtown CTrain stations will be closed.

The Red Line will be closed between Sunnyside and Victoria Park-Stempede stations, and the Blue Line will be closed between Downtown West-Kerby and Bridgeland-Memorial stations.

How will this affect my commute?

Shuttle buses will take CTrain users between the stations.

The shuttles will operate on the same schedule as CTrain normally would, and transit users can be picked up in the area of their station, according to Calgary Transit.

Those taking the Red Line shuttle toward Somerset-Bridlewood can catch the shuttle along 9 Avenue SE. If you’re taking the Red Line toward Tuscany, you can catch the shuttle along 6 Avenue SE.

For the Blue Line, commuters heading toward 69 Street can catch the shuttle along 6 Avenue SE. Heading toward Saddletowne, commuters can catch the shuttle along 9 Avenue SE.

Riders are encouraged to keep in mind that on weekends and holidays, CTrains operate on a reduced schedule compared to weekdays.

Why close the stations on a weekend?

Calgary Transit chooses weekends to close down stations in order to complete necessary upgrades and repairs.

Fewer riders use the CTrains on weekends, meaning the disruptions will impact less commuters. Closing over a weekend, particularly a long weekend, allows crews to have longer periods of time to complete the work than they would overnight, or during shorter closures.

About 285,000 passengers ride CTrains in Calgary each day.

For more information on the closure, shuttle buses, and to plan your long weekend trips, visit calgarytransit.ca, or use the Calgary Transit app.