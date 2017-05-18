‘House of Cards’ star Robin Wright says Donald Trump ‘stole all our ideas’

According to Robin Wright, Donald Trump’s presidency plays like an episode of House of Cards.

Wright, who plays Claire Underwood on Netflix’s popular political drama, confessed the U.S. President’s many scandals are disheartening. “I’ve got to see the hope somewhere,” Wright told Variety, “Oh my God, we have four years of this.”

The actress, 51, attended Variety and Kering’s Women in Motion Talk at the Cannes Film Festival. “Trump has stolen all of our ideas for season 6,” she joked.

RELATED: Robin Wright reveals she demanded same salary as Kevin Spacey

But if Wright had her way, she’d like to see “Michelle Obama up there. She would be a great female president.”

House of Cards has been a big feather in the cap of Wright, who has an impressive resume with roles in Forrest Gump and The Princess Bridge. It turns out, however, she almost turned down the role of the Mrs. Underwood.

She was hesitant to return to television and was worried by her character’s minor role in the British show that inspired the hit Netflix series. Her confidence was renewed after being told Claire would be an equal to the character played by Kevin Spacey.

RELATED: First official trailer for ‘House of Cards’ Season 5

“She’s Lady Macbeth to Richard III,” said Wright. “You realize she’s just as fierce and evil, she just doesn’t have to talk so much. She’s the best of both sexes.”

Wright also addressed the demand for more diversity in Hollywood: “You don’t have to yell. You can just stand your ground, speak your truth, and amplify your voice in that way.”

“Feminism today has become such a derogatory or diva like word,” she continued. “Feminism means equality period. Equal work, equal pay.”

“Equal work, equal pay” is something Wright knows plenty about. She made headlines as a role model for gender equality after successfully demanding the same equal pay as her House of Cards co-star Spacey. That is why it was so unsettling when it was recently revealed that show creators were reportedly lying to her face.

Posing topless for The Edit Magazine, Wright reflected on finding out Spacey was making approximately $80,000 more than her per episode. “I was told that I was getting equal pay and I believed them and I found out recently that it’s not true,” she revealed. “So that’s something to investigate.”

The actress added: “Claire and Francis are equivalent as far as their power, their union and the plot. I may not have as many scenes or words as Francis, but Claire doesn’t need to verbalize as much. Francis is an orator, a poet, a demonstrator.”

Continuing, “Claire is an [ego] that sits in the back and directs him, but they are partners on the same plane.”

A report from The Huffington Post estimates Spacey was making $500,000 per episode ahead of season 3, while Wright made $5.5 million for her role on the show between 2014 to 2015, averaging out at $420,000 per episode.