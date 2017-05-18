Lethbridge police lay arson charges following downtown fire

Lethbridge police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a fire at a downtown business last month.

Emergency crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of 4 Avenue South at around 5:30 a.m. on April 5.

Investigators determined the fire, which damaged a neighbouring business, was suspicious.

READ MORE: Taber fire destroys building, leaves one homeless and suspends operation at Frito-Lay

After viewing surveillance footage, police were able to identify a suspect thought to have deliberately set the fire.

On Thursday, police announced Jason Frank Busby, 43, had been charged with arson and possession of incendiary material.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.