Crime
May 18, 2017 1:30 pm

Man arrested at Kings Wharf Place facing 10 charges: Halifax police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Dartmouth man is facing firearms and drug-related charges after police responded to a break-and-enter in progress on Wednesday.

Canadian Press/File
A A

Halifax Regional Police say the man arrested when they responded to a reported break-and-enter at Kings Wharf Place on Wednesday is now facing ten charges.

The man, from Dartmouth, has been charged with seven counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA and possession of marijuana.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Dartmouth on July 28.

READ MORE: Halifax police cruiser struck while responding to call on Tuesday

According to police, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, once they arrived, police quickly determined the address provided in the call wasn’t valid.

During their investigation, officers located a 31-year-old in a condo with a “quantity” of unsecured firearms. He was promptly taken into custody.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Crime
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Crime
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
Kings Wharf Place
Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News