Man arrested at Kings Wharf Place facing 10 charges: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say the man arrested when they responded to a reported break-and-enter at Kings Wharf Place on Wednesday is now facing ten charges.

The man, from Dartmouth, has been charged with seven counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA and possession of marijuana.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Dartmouth on July 28.

According to police, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, once they arrived, police quickly determined the address provided in the call wasn’t valid.

During their investigation, officers located a 31-year-old in a condo with a “quantity” of unsecured firearms. He was promptly taken into custody.