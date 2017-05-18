Doctors
May 18, 2017 12:31 pm
Updated: May 18, 2017 12:41 pm

University of Manitoba says more than half of new doctors set to stay in province

By Reporter  Global News

The University of Manitoba Medical School graduating class is the largest in it's history.

Zahra Premji/ Global News
WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba hosted its largest medical school convocation in its history on Thursday.

After  1,350 days of school, 113 graduates took on the title of Medical Doctor (MD).

Once the ceremony is over, residency training begins. The university says 65 per cent of the class, will be staying to work in Manitoba.

Thirty-four students will be doing residencies in family medicine in Manitoba. Of those, six will be in northern and remote locations and 12 in rural parts of the province.

