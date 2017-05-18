Seeding of 2017 Saskatchewan crop nearly one-third complete

Saskatchewan farmers have made good progress in the past week seeding the 2017 crop despite cool weather and wet conditions.

According to the latest Saskatchewan Agriculture crop report released Thursday, 30 per cent of seeding is now complete, up from 11 per cent last week.

That is close to the five-year average of 33 per cent.

Producers in the southeast are 60 per cent complete, with 46 per cent completed in the southwest region. Central regions have between 16 and 19 per cent of the crop in the ground and northern regions are between four and eight per cent.

Warm and dry weather is needed for most producers in order to continue seeding. Fields and roads in some regions are reported to be wet and unable to support equipment.

The story is different in southern regions, where rain is needed to help crops germinate and emerge.

Across the province, topsoil moisture is rated 23 per cent surplus, 73 per cent adequate and four per cent short while hay land and pasture topsoil is rated 14 per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate, six per cent short and one per cent very short.