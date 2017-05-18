Repairs continue at Hamilton’s Tim Horton’s Field as football season closes in

Work continues on Tim Horton’s Field as football season is fast approaching.

The latest problem, involving leaks around drains, could take half a million dollars to fix, according to Ward 12 Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, chair of stadium committee.

The $5-million contingency fund for the list of problems only has about a million dollars left.

Ferguson said staff are making sure the repairs happen as the city is engaged in a legal battle with the contractor.

“We still have, I believe it’s in the order of just over one million dollars left yet for outstanding deficiencies and we’re getting near the end,” he said.

Ferguson said most of the deficiencies identified have been repaired.

“We’re stuck with doing it ourselves because we have a duty to the users and to the public to make sure that stadium is finished,” he said.

The Tiger-Cats take on the Argos in the first home game of the pre-season on June 16.

