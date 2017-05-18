Canada
May 18, 2017 4:09 pm

Repairs continue at Hamilton’s Tim Horton’s Field as football season closes in

A general view prior to the CFL football game between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-cats during at Tim Hortons Field on September 1, 2014 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Claus Andersen / Getty Images
Work continues on Tim Horton’s Field as football season is fast approaching.

The latest problem, involving  leaks around drains, could take half a million dollars to fix, according to Ward 12 Coun.  Lloyd Ferguson, chair of  stadium committee.

The $5-million contingency fund for the list of problems only has about a million dollars left.

Ferguson said staff  are making sure the repairs happen as the city is engaged in a legal battle with the contractor.

“We still have, I believe it’s in the order of just over one million dollars left yet for outstanding deficiencies and we’re getting near the end,” he said.

Ferguson said most of the deficiencies identified have been repaired.

“We’re stuck with doing it ourselves because we have a duty to the users and to the public to make sure that stadium is finished,” he said.

The Tiger-Cats take on the Argos in the first  home game of the pre-season on June 16.

