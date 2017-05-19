What’s open, what’s closed in Hamilton on Victoria Day

Here’s a look at how the Victoria Day holiday will impact services around the city, and what will remain open for the long weekend.

Government services

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on May 22. The Animal Services Shelter is also closed on Sunday.

Mail collection and delivery is cancelled.

Garbage/recycling/green cart pickup is cancelled on Monday. Your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday.

All Hamilton Public Library branches will be closed.

Hamilton civic museums are closed.

Seniors’ centres and arenas will be closed on Monday. Modified programming is taking place at seniors’ clubs.

Special recreation programming is being offered by the city on the holiday. Check out the schedule of activities here.

Shopping, entertainment and recreation

Shopping malls, grocery stores, the LCBO and the Beer Store are closed.

The Hamilton Farmers’ Market will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Many movie theatres, including Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster and SilverCity Hamilton Mountain, are open.

Fireworks are planned for Dundas Driving Park on Sunday (rain date Monday). Live music starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m.

For those looking to get outdoors, note that some trails are closed to due flooding and erosion, including the Waterfront Trail between Bayfront Park and Cootes Drive. Some sports fields/baseball diamonds are also closed. Check out the list here.

For visitors to Webster Falls and Tew Falls, note that there is no visitor parking on weekends and holidays. A shuttle bus from Mizener’s Antiques and Fleamarket, (367 Highway 5 West in Dundas) will take you there.

Getting around on Monday