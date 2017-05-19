What’s open, what’s closed in Hamilton on Victoria Day
A A
Here’s a look at how the Victoria Day holiday will impact services around the city, and what will remain open for the long weekend.
Government services
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on May 22. The Animal Services Shelter is also closed on Sunday.
- Mail collection and delivery is cancelled.
- Garbage/recycling/green cart pickup is cancelled on Monday. Your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday.
- All Hamilton Public Library branches will be closed.
- Hamilton civic museums are closed.
- Seniors’ centres and arenas will be closed on Monday. Modified programming is taking place at seniors’ clubs.
- Special recreation programming is being offered by the city on the holiday. Check out the schedule of activities here.
Shopping, entertainment and recreation
- Shopping malls, grocery stores, the LCBO and the Beer Store are closed.
- The Hamilton Farmers’ Market will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Many movie theatres, including Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster and SilverCity Hamilton Mountain, are open.
- Fireworks are planned for Dundas Driving Park on Sunday (rain date Monday). Live music starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m.
- For those looking to get outdoors, note that some trails are closed to due flooding and erosion, including the Waterfront Trail between Bayfront Park and Cootes Drive. Some sports fields/baseball diamonds are also closed. Check out the list here.
- For visitors to Webster Falls and Tew Falls, note that there is no visitor parking on weekends and holidays. A shuttle bus from Mizener’s Antiques and Fleamarket, (367 Highway 5 West in Dundas) will take you there.
Getting around on Monday
- HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.
- DARTS is running on a holiday schedule.
- GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.