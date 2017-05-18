Calgary police release photo of Saddle Ridge shooting suspects

Calgary police have released a photo of five people thought to be involved in a shooting in the community of Saddleridge earlier this year.

The shooting happened in the intersection of Saddlecrest Park N.E. and Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

READ MORE: Saddle Ridge area sealed off by large police presence

Police said two groups of men, approximately eight people in total, began shooting at each other. Several of the suspects were carrying firearms and at least six shots were fired, with two of those recovered from nearby homes.

No one sought medical assistance following the shooting, but police said that doesn’t necessarily mean no one was injured.

The men involved in the attack were able to get away before police arrived on scene. Police later arrested two suspects.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the shooting captured by nearby CCTV cameras in hopes of assisting with identifying the other individuals involved.

In a news release, police said details about the case remain limited, but it’s believed the incident “stems from an ongoing dispute between two groups of men in their early 20s, within the south Asian community.”

“Officers have been working with community leaders in hopes of finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing disagreement.”

Investigators are looking to the public for help locating two vehicles seen speeding away from the scene. One is described as a 2007, white, four-door, Honda Civic, while the other was a 2015, white, four-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.